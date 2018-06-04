South Korean, US top diplomats discussed preparations for Singapore summit

4 June 2018 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign Minister of South Korea Kang Kyung-wha and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed in a telephone conversation on Monday preparations for next week’s summit meeting U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, TASS with reference to the Yonhap news agency reported.

"During the 15-minute talks, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her US counterpart Mike Pompeo discussed recent developments in preparations for the summit slated to take place next Tuesday in Singapore," the agency reported citing the Foreign Ministry of South Korea.

"The two sides agreed to work together to explore ways to achieve complete denuclearization and a lasting peace on the peninsula through close consultations," the ministry added.

On May 24, US President Trump informed Kim Jong-un via letter of his refusal to participate in the summit which had planned to be held on June 12 in Singapore. The White House pinned the responsibility on North Korea, citing Pyongyang’s militaristic statements.

At the same time, Pyongyang dismantled the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, one of the key objects of the North Korean nuclear program. In 2006-2017, six tests had been performed at the site, including the testing of a thermonuclear bomb.

Last week, Trump announced that the United States was still planning to hold the first ever summit with North Korea in Singapore on June 12.

