Air India to launch daily Tel Aviv-Delhi flights

25 June 2018 10:08 (UTC+04:00)

Air India is to expand its Tel Aviv-Delhi route to a daily service, Globes with reference to the "The Times of India" reports.

The three times weekly service was introduced in March, making history by flying directly to Israel over Saudi Arabia, which granted permission for the first time for flights to Israel.

An Air India source told the "Times of India" that Air India was "encouraged by the 80% and above occupancy rate."

The source added, "The success of the service is a testament to the strengthening of diplomatic ties between India and Israel and growing people to people contact between the two countries. We are working on the last minute details before announcing the increase in frequency to all days from thrice a week."

