Japan gearing up for Abe-Putin meeting at EEF — diplomat

4 July 2018 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Japan is getting ready for a top-level meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) scheduled to be held in September, Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori said on Wednesday ahead of the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov.

"We held a fruitful meeting between Prime Minister Abe and President Putin in May, and now we are getting ready for a meeting between our countries’ leaders at the EEF," he said.

The two leaders last met in late May 2018. Abe is a regular participant in the Vladivostok forum.Japan and Russia should tackle a number of international issues, including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, together, Ryabkov said.

"We need to focus on the current challenges, analyze the situation and find solutions to such problems as the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he said. Ryabkov also stressed that Russia is ready for active interaction with Japan on regional issues, considering that the two countries are neighbors.

The two countries’ senior diplomats are holding the ninth round of the strategic dialogue consultations in Tokyo discussing global and regional security issues. The previous such meeting took place in Moscow last August.

Russia and Japan have been in talks to sign a peace treaty since the middle of last century. The main stumbling block to this is the issue of the ownership of the Southern Kuril Islands. After the end of World War II the Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union. However, the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan Islands and the Habomai Islands is challenged by Japan. In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration on ceasing the state of war, however no peace treaty has been signed until now. Moscow has stated on numerous occasions that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands could not be questioned.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
US, Russia discuss worsening situation in southwestern Syria de-escalation zone
Russia 11:01
Iran, Russia need to set up joint bank
Business 10:30
Azerbaijan may abandon plans to increase electricity imports from Russia
Oil&Gas 09:29
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss Putin-Trump summit in July
Russia 05:00
Netanyahu to visit Moscow on July 11 to have talks with Putin
Israel 02:00
Russia’s Central Bank plans to regulate cybersecurity issues in all financial institutions
Russia 3 July 17:51
Putin, Trump may have one-on-one talk at start of Helsinki summit
Russia 3 July 16:07
Russia, Saudi Arabia propose reforms on monitoring OPEC+ deal
Russia 3 July 16:00
Iran, Russia finalizing talks on construction of vaccine production unit– official
Business 3 July 13:56
Russian-French air expedition in Arctic to cover more than 20,000 km
Russia 3 July 09:40
Belgium beats Japan 3-2 in hard fought World Cup playoff match
Other News 3 July 00:11
Russia-Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran format - potentially strongest in region
Economy news 2 July 17:45
Azerbaijan increases exports of fruits and vegetables
Economy news 2 July 17:00
Russia to launch next-generation satellite
Russia 2 July 15:32
Armenia should implement int'l organizations' decisions on Karabakh - Russian official
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 July 15:28
Russia extends ban on transit of goods from Ukraine to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
Russia 2 July 14:14
Putin, King of Spain discuss bilateral relations over phone
Russia 2 July 12:58
Oil falls amid rising Saudi output, Asian economic slowdown
Oil&Gas 2 July 09:39