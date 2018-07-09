Japan's PM Abe cancels overseas trip after floods kill over 100

9 July 2018 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will cancel an overseas trip from Wednesday that would have taken him to Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, after torrential rains killed more than 100 people in western Japan, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Separately, ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai told reporters after meeting Abe on Monday that cancelling the trip was “unavoidable” in view of the disaster, which inundated large swaths of western Japan, Kyodo news agency said.

