Dengue fever kills 12 in Laos in first six months this year

20 July 2018 08:15 (UTC+04:00)

As many as 12 people have died so far as a result of dengue fever in the first six months this year in Laos, Xinhua reported.

According to local daily Vientiane Times on Friday, the central Lao province of Savannakhet has recorded the most cases.

The number of dengue fever cases was more than double the number of cases during the same period in 2017, higher than other ASEAN countries compared to the population, the report quoted a Lao health official as saying.

In 2017, about 5,584 dengue fever infections were recorded in the country including 14 fatalities.

From Jan. 1 to June 30 this year, more than 2,426 cases of dengue fever were recorded in Laos. Among them, some 12 people died, National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology director Onechanh Keosavanh told Vientiane Times on Thursday.

Officials and health authorities are urging people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites in their houses and workplaces to curb the spread of the virus.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
2 confirmed dead as Lassa fever spreads to Nigerian capital
Other News 18 April 22:48
Ghana records first death from Lassa fever in 2018
Other News 2 March 00:33
Lassa fever claims 31 lives in Nigeria: minister
Other News 6 February 03:25
President Aliyev congratulates heads of UAE, Laos
Politics 2 December 2017 13:30
Death toll from Crimean-Congo fever in Iran increases to 8
Society 24 September 2017 14:15
Azerbaijan offers Laos to join North-South transport corridor
Economy news 15 September 2017 15:21
Latest
Azerbaijan introduces limit on number of Sim-cards per person
ICT 08:00
TRACECA may be integrated with China’s OBOR Initiative (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:16
At least 8 dead, 10 injured as tourist vessel capsizes in Missouri
US 07:11
China's commerce ministry: Beijing will continue trade with Tehran
China 06:15
Pompeo: Trump set up communications channel with Russia in Helsinki
US 05:20
DNI doubts North Korea will denuclearize within 1 year
US 04:26
Police report injuries from Iowa Pella factory
Other News 03:45
Russian MoD: Militants in Syria surrender heavy combat vehicles, munitions
Arab World 02:55
Trump says he will be Putin's 'worst enemy' if US-Russia relationship falters
US 02:10