Eleven taxi drivers shot dead after attending funeral in South Africa

23 July 2018 09:09 (UTC+04:00)

Eleven taxi drivers have been shot dead after attending a funeral in South Africa, News Sky reported.

Four other people were critically injured after gunmen targeted a minibus carrying the group on Saturday evening.

The drivers, who were members of the Gauteng taxi association, had attended the funeral of a colleague and were returning to Johannesburg when they were ambushed.

The attack happened between the towns of Colenso and Weenen in the east of the country, and the victims were from Gauteng province.

Detectives are investigating possible motives for the shooting.

"There were 11 fatalities and four were seriously injured and are in hospital," a police spokesman said.

"There has been a lot of taxi violence in the area but we are still investigating who the perpetrators were."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UAE signs MoU with South Africa over registries collaboration
Arab World 22 July 22:49
Russia may borrow $1 billion from BRICS development bank
Russia 16 July 14:21
South Africa stands for Karabakh conflict settlement on basis of int’l law (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 June 07:00
Iranian trade delegation to visit South Africa in mid-June
Business 27 May 02:40
One killed, two critically wounded in South Africa mosque attack
Other News 10 May 22:45
Final death toll at South African gold mine rises to seven
Other News 6 May 12:31
Latest
Uzbekistan to export large batch of textile, dried fruits to France
Economy news 10:43
Number of Russian companies registered in Turkey increases
Economy news 10:39
Central Asian countries and US to discuss security issues in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 10:39
Precious metals up again in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:37
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 23
Business 10:15
Iran-Turkmenistan trade balance turning positive, official says
Business 10:14
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 98 times - defense ministry
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 23
Economy news 10:01
Entrepreneurs' club created in Kazakh capital
Economy news 10:01