Eleven taxi drivers shot dead after attending funeral in South Africa

Eleven taxi drivers have been shot dead after attending a funeral in South Africa, News Sky reported.

Four other people were critically injured after gunmen targeted a minibus carrying the group on Saturday evening.

The drivers, who were members of the Gauteng taxi association, had attended the funeral of a colleague and were returning to Johannesburg when they were ambushed.

The attack happened between the towns of Colenso and Weenen in the east of the country, and the victims were from Gauteng province.

Detectives are investigating possible motives for the shooting.

"There were 11 fatalities and four were seriously injured and are in hospital," a police spokesman said.

"There has been a lot of taxi violence in the area but we are still investigating who the perpetrators were."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news