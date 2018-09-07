Magnitude 8.1 quake hits 123 km South-East of Fiji - USGS

7 September 2018 00:06 (UTC+04:00)

The US Geological Survey reported Thursday that a magnitude 8.1 earthquake hit south-east of Suva, Fiji, according to Sputnik.

The earthquake, which struck at 3:49 a.m. local time, was centered about 41 kilometers southeast of Levuka on Fiji's Ovalau island and at a depth of 669 kilometers.

At the same time, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that no destructive tsunami was expected in the region.

"Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the Earth," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

