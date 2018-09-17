Kenyan runner eclipses marathon world record by 78 seconds

17 September 2018 02:23 (UTC+04:00)

On Sunday, Kenyan Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge set a marathon world record at the Berlin Marathon by finishing the race in two hours, one minute and 39 seconds, chopping an astonishing 78 seconds of the standing record, Sputnik reported.

The 33-year-old athlete beat the previous world record set in Berlin by Kenyan runner Dennis Kimetto, who won the Berlin race in 2014.

"I lack words to describe this day," Kipchoge said following his victory.

"They say you miss two times, but you can't miss the third time," he said, referring to his two previous attempts to break the world record in Germany.

Amos Kipruto of Germany came second at two hours, six minutes and 23 seconds, followed by former world-record holder Wilson Kipsang of Kenya, who was just 25 seconds behind.

Race organizers initially timed Kipchoge one second slower but later recorded the correct time.

The women's race was won by Kenyan Gladys Cherono in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds.

Earlier this year, Kipchoge won the London Marathon for the third time.

"It was hard," he said at the time. "I ran my own race, I trusted my trainers, my program and my coach. That's what pushed me in the last kilometers."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hippo Attack: One tourist killed, another injured at Kenyan lake
Other News 14 August 01:59
UN launches program for environmental conservation in Kenya
Other News 26 July 22:39
Death toll from Kenya's market inferno rises to 15
Other News 29 June 00:23
Fifteen dead, dozens injured in Nairobi market fire
Other News 28 June 11:41
Kenya says five police officers killed in explosive device attack
Other News 18 June 08:55
Kenya's top prosecutor orders dam disaster investigation
Other News 11 May 16:25
Latest
15 killed as Florence pounds US East Coast
US 01:08
Last day of "Formula-1" Singapore Grand Prix (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Other News 00:20
Egyptian archaeologists find sandstone sphinx in temple at Aswan
Arab World 16 September 23:46
India successfully tests man-portable anti-tank guided missile
Other News 16 September 22:56
Lewis Hamilton wins in Singapore with Sebastian Vettel third (PHOTO)
World 16 September 22:11
Bomb squad search car in French capital, no threat found
Europe 16 September 21:06
Czech companies want to expand presence in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 16 September 20:01
Super typhoon slams into China after pummeling Philippines
China 16 September 19:15
London mayor calls for second Brexit referendum
Europe 16 September 18:39