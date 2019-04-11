Scientists reveal first image of black hole

11 April 2019 06:44 (UTC+04:00)

A multinational group of scientists has revealed the first ever image of a black hole, located in the M87 galaxy about 53.5 million light years away, Trend reported citing TASS.

"In April 2017, all the dishes in the Event Horizon Telescope turned and stared at a galaxy 55 million light years away called M87 and the supermassive black hole at its core, and we are delighted to be able to report to you today that we have seen what we thought was unseeable. We have seen and taken a picture of a black hole," Sheperd Doeleman, of Harvard University and the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told reporters at the National Press Club in Washington.

"We now have visual evidence for a black hole," he continued. "We now know that a black hole that weighs 6.5 billion times what our sun does exists in the center of M-87. This is the strongest evidence we have to date for the existence of black holes. It is also consistent … with Einstein’s predictions."

The image was received as part of the Event Horizon Telescope project, which united eight radio telescopes all over the world, including in the United States, Mexico, Chile, Spain and France.

The project was launched to observe two super-massive black holes - SgrA* in the center of the Milky Way, some 26,000 light years away, and the object in the heart of the M87 galaxy (also known as Virgo A).

The observations were carried out in April 2017, but it took two years to process the data.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Iraq receives 300 artifacts excavated from ancient city Ur
Other News 05:21
Moon arrives in U.S. to meet Trump on stalled N. Korea dialogue
World 04:39
Trump says he will have to call up more military at U.S.-Mexico border
US 02:39
Algeria to hold July 4 presidential election after mass protests
Other News 01:51
Death toll from devastating Cyclone Idai rises above 1,000
Other News 00:29
Moscow, Baghdad agree to continue fight against Daesh
Russia 10 April 23:53
Latest
China's CPI up 2.3 pct in March
China 07:26
British PM says UK could leave EU with a deal as soon as possible
Europe 06:03
Iraq receives 300 artifacts excavated from ancient city Ur
Other News 05:21
Moon arrives in U.S. to meet Trump on stalled N. Korea dialogue
World 04:39
U.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices: Mnuchin
US 04:01
EU leaders agree Brexit delay until October: diplomats
Europe 03:20
Trump says he will have to call up more military at U.S.-Mexico border
US 02:39
Algeria to hold July 4 presidential election after mass protests
Other News 01:51
Norwegian Air postpones Airbus plane delivery to cut costs
Europe 01:16