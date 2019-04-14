S. Korean president to visit 3 Central Asian countries this week

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will embark on a week-long trip this week to three Central Asian countries to boost economic ties and to garner support for peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, his office Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday, Trend reported citing Yonhap.

Moon will leave home on Tuesday to make state visits to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan -- in that order -- over eight days. It will be his first visit to the region since taking office in 2017.

Moon's trip will begin with a three-day stay in Ashgabat, where he will hold a summit with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

On the table will be a wide range of issues, such as ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation and the active advance of Korean companies into the country, said Kim Hyun-chong, a deputy director of the National Security Office at Cheong Wa Dae, during a press briefing.

Moon is also scheduled to visit a petrochemical plant in Kiyanly, on the west coast of the country, which was built by a global consortium led by South Korea's Hyundai Engineering Co., as the Central Asian country's first such plant, he noted.

