S. Korean president to visit 3 Central Asian countries this week

14 April 2019 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will embark on a week-long trip this week to three Central Asian countries to boost economic ties and to garner support for peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, his office Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday, Trend reported citing Yonhap.

Moon will leave home on Tuesday to make state visits to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan -- in that order -- over eight days. It will be his first visit to the region since taking office in 2017.

Moon's trip will begin with a three-day stay in Ashgabat, where he will hold a summit with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

On the table will be a wide range of issues, such as ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation and the active advance of Korean companies into the country, said Kim Hyun-chong, a deputy director of the National Security Office at Cheong Wa Dae, during a press briefing.

Moon is also scheduled to visit a petrochemical plant in Kiyanly, on the west coast of the country, which was built by a global consortium led by South Korea's Hyundai Engineering Co., as the Central Asian country's first such plant, he noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Seoul calls for exemption from US auto duties in Washington
US 08:17
IMF welcomes S. Korea's extra budget: finance ministry
Other News 13 April 06:14
Trump, in talks with South Korea's Moon, says sanctions on North Korea to stay in place
World 12 April 12:44
Trump says discussing potential further meetings with North Korea's Kim
US 11 April 20:52
Moon arrives in U.S. to meet Trump on stalled N. Korea dialogue
World 11 April 04:39
Gurbanov: BTK railway shortest route between China, Europe (PHOTO)
Economy 10 April 21:43
Latest
Uzbekistan to attract WB to build new railway from Afghanistan to Pakistan
Economy 19:00
WHO says over 120 killed in Libya since escalation of violence near Tripoli
Other News 18:39
Five tons of meth seized in Mexico
Other News 18:21
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu promises state aid to second Moon mission
Israel 17:47
Azerbaijan launches next stage of implementing project in vocational education
Economy 17:14
Iran's Zarif urges countries to take position on U.S. step against Revolutionary Guards
Politics 16:45
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are down for users around the world
Other News 16:22
MP: Sanctions imposed on Sepah have no impact on Iran's oil sales
Oil&Gas 15:53
Iran discloses volume of exported crude steel
Business 15:42