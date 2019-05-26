WHO condemns killing of medical workers in Libya's Tripoli

26 May 2019 04:32 (UTC+04:00)

The World Health Organization (WHO) condemned the killing of two medical workers in the Libyan capital Tripoli, which is witnessing violent clashes between the UN-backed government and the east-based army, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"WHO Libya condemns the deaths on Thursday of two health workers in Tripoli during an incident involving two ambulances. Several more ambulance personnel were injured," WHO tweeted.

The two ambulances were hit by shells in southern Tripoli as they were rushing to rescue people wounded during the fighting, WHO explained.

The army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April to take over the capital from the government.

WHO said that the fighting has so far killed 510 people and injured 2,467 others.

The army is allied with the eastern-based government, as the country is politically divided between eastern and western government.

