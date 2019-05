The tremor struck around 180 kilometres east of the town of Moyobamba at a depth of 105 kilometres, reports Trend citing to Sputniknews.com

A 8.0-magnitude earthquake has rocked northern Peru, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS previously reported a 7.5 quake. The affected countries besides Peru include Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador.

