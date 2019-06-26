France says final G20 communique must mention Paris climate change agreement

26 June 2019 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

France will not accept a final G20 communique that does not mention the Paris climate change agreement, said an official at the Elysee office of French President Emmanuel Macron, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say ‘I have red lines’, and there are a lot of people who are saying that they no longer want to sign G7 or G20 communiques because there are these red lines,” said the official.

“As for myself, I have one red line. If we don’t talk about the Paris Agreement and if we don’t get an agreement on it amongst the 20 members in the room, we are no longer capable of defending our climate change goals, and France will not be part of this, it’s as simple as that,” added the official.

France was the driver behind the 2016 Paris Agreement to limit global warming, and the French parliament is now debating an energy bill that targets net zero emissions by 2050.

The G20 group of 20 major economies hold a summit in Japan this weekend.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Macron calls for synergies, alliances' to strengthen Renault-Nissan
Other News 12:06
Uzbekistan expands co-op with Italy, Belgium in textile sector
Economy 25 June 18:02
French-Azerbaijan University students in top-10 of National Mathematical Olympiad in France
Society 25 June 09:05
Europeans warn Iran against reducing nuclear deal commitments
Europe 24 June 22:14
WTO says G20 erected 20 new trade barriers, although 29 barriers fell
Other News 24 June 17:45
China says both U.S., China should make compromises in trade talks
China 24 June 08:48
Latest
Singapore aims to create 10,000 tech jobs in three years
Other News 13:51
Reps of regional councils, int’l organizations mulling water issues in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:27
Turkmen ministry extends tender for construction of regional center
Tenders 13:24
Russia exploring possibility of supplying helicopters to Turkmenistan
Economy 13:22
One more region of Kazakhstan to launch salt extraction
Economy 13:20
Volume of cars sold in Kazakhstan amounts to over 24,000 in 5 months
Economy 13:20
Turkmenistan buys grain from Kazakhstan
Economy 13:17
Baku Media Center prepares photoreport in connection with Day of Azerbaijani Armed Forces
Society 13:17
Japan's Abe hopes U.S., China resolve trade war through constructive talks
Other News 12:52