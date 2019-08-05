Six Mexicans killed in El Paso shooting, Mexican president says

5 August 2019 01:08 (UTC+04:00)

The number of Mexicans killed in a shooting in El Paso, Texas has risen to six, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday, adding that seven other Mexican citizens were injured in the attack that killed a total of 20 people, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We lament these acts and we affirm our conviction that social problems should not be resolved with use of force and incitement of hatred,” he said at a public event.

