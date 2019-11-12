FAA expands area to inspect for cracks in Boeing 737 NG planes

12 November 2019 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday it is revising its order requiring checks for structural cracks of Boeing 737 NG planes to cover an expanded inspection area, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The FAA first said in late September it was ordering checks for cracks on what is known as the “pickle fork,” a part that attaches the plane’s fuselage, or body, to the wing structure with checks required on planes with heavier usage within seven days. Boeing said last week that just over 1,000 airplanes to date have needed inspections and less than 5 percent have been found to have cracks.

The FAA said in a notice it is now expanding the inspection to the area around eight fasteners. Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) has found cracks in three airplanes and taken them out of service pending repairs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Southwest delays return of its Boeing 737 MAX jets to February
Other News 17 October 23:35
Boeing 737 en route from Yerevan to Moscow makes emergency landing in Tbilisi
Armenia 2 September 03:58
Boeing says it has corrected simulator software of 737 MAX jets
World 18 May 09:45
Boeing says has no new guidance for 737 MAX 8 operators
US 11 March 13:53
Ethiopian Airlines grounds its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet
Other News 11 March 11:33
Indonesian rescue workers believe fuselage of crashed plane found
Other News 31 October 2018 14:59
Latest
Former Republican Congressman Mark Sanford drops bid to challenge Trump
US 22:05
Lufthansa agrees to arbitration with cabin crew, averting strikes
Other News 21:14
Minister: Tourism - one of key spheres of cooperation between UAE and Azerbaijan
Tourism 20:58
Azerbaijani company to produce new types of dairy products
Business 20:56
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Finance 20:54
Azerbaijani MP proposes to reduce mortgage interest
Society 20:51
Azerbaijani company develops new type of halal sausages
Business 20:42
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by UAE minister of economy (PHOTO)
Politics 20:41
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument-Making Plant to export products to new market
Business 20:39