Death toll in Panama prison shooting climbs to 14

Panamanian authorities said Wednesday another two inmates died following a clash between rival gangs at the La Joyita prison in eastern Panama City, bringing the death toll to 14, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The initial report issued late Tuesday said 12 inmates had been shot dead and 11 were wounded. The latest deaths brings the number of injured to nine.

The deadliest prison clash in Panama's history occurred between 2 and 2:30 p.m. local time (1900 and 1930 GMT) Tuesday.

Officials at the National Penitentiary System said no guards or prison personnel were among the victims.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine who was responsible for the violence.

Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo said Tuesday he would consult with the nation's Security Council and police force to prevent further incidents.

