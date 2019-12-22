Bangladesh to hold mayoral polls of capital city next month

22 December 2019 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (EC) KM Nurul Huda announced Sunday schedule to hold the elections of Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation in January next year, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The city elections will be held on Jan. 30, he said in a press briefing.

According to the polls schedule, election aspirants will have to submit their nomination papers by Dec. 31. The last date for withdrawing candidature is fixed on Jan. 9.

Political parties in Bangladesh nominate candidates to test their popularity in these two city corporation elections.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 10 dead from fan factory fire in Bangladesh capital
Other News 15 December 22:33
ADB, Bangladesh sign agreements for skills development, water supply, sanitation projects
Other News 26 November 06:59
At least seven killed in gas explosion in Bangladesh
Other News 17 November 12:13
Bangladesh head-on train crash leaves 12 dead, 28 injured
Other News 12 November 08:03
A dozen dead, fishermen missing after cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh and India
World 10 November 21:53
Bangladeshi minister talks on SOCAR AQS drilling progress in country
Oil&Gas 24 October 14:58
Latest
Abdullah's team rejects Afghan presidential elections' preliminary result
Other News 17:19
Municipal elections in Azerbaijan to be monitored by 52,636 local, 17 int’l observers
Politics 15:40
41,462 candidates to take part in municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:38
Georgia approves investment plans of gas distribution companies
Oil&Gas 15:23
Georgia, Austria step up cooperation in transport, communications
Business 15:20
Panahov: Azerbaijan must do everything possible to prevent violations during elections
Politics 15:13
Web cameras monitor entire voting process at polling stations in Azerbaijan - official
Politics 15:11
15,156 members on 1,606 municipalities to be elected in Azerbaijan Dec. 23
Politics 15:08
Iran’s Kish Air buys 3 planes
Business 14:28