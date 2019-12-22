Bangladesh to hold mayoral polls of capital city next month

Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (EC) KM Nurul Huda announced Sunday schedule to hold the elections of Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation in January next year, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The city elections will be held on Jan. 30, he said in a press briefing.

According to the polls schedule, election aspirants will have to submit their nomination papers by Dec. 31. The last date for withdrawing candidature is fixed on Jan. 9.

Political parties in Bangladesh nominate candidates to test their popularity in these two city corporation elections.

