New Zealand police suspend search for last 2 missing victims of volcano eruption

25 December 2019 07:44 (UTC+04:00)

New Zealand police have called off the search for the bodies of two missing victims since the White Island volcano eruption earlier this month after "extensive" efforts, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Winona Langford, a 17-year-old Australian tourist, and Hayden Marshall-Inman, a 40-year-old New Zealand tour guide, are presumed dead. It is thought that their bodies are in the water off the island.

"The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari/White Island eruption has been suspended," Superintendent Andy McGregor, the Bay of Plenty district commander, said Tuesday in a statement.

"The families of the two missing people have been informed of this decision," he said, adding that "police remain ready to respond if new information comes to light."

The White Island, a volcanic island, is a famous tourist attraction which people can explore by boat or helicopter.

The volcano erupted on Dec. 9 when 47 people were on the island. A total of 19 people have been confirmed dead in the incident. Authorities have since suspended all tourist trips to the island.

