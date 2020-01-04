Bolivia to hold general elections on May 3

Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) has decided to hold general elections on May 3, the court's vice President Oscar Hassenteufel said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The first Sunday in May," the official told reporters at a public event in the southern city of Sucre, adding the official announcement will be made on Monday.

Bolivia has been plunged into political uncertainty since right-wing opposition factions rejected the re-election of the country's first indigenous president, Evo Morales, to a fourth term in October elections, citing electoral fraud.

Morales resigned and fled to Mexico after Bolivia's military and police forces sided with the conservative opposition and withdrew their support for his leadership.

