Bolivia's interim leader Anez asks ministers to resign after announcing election run

27 January 2020 07:41 (UTC+04:00)

Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez has requested the resignation of her ministers in order to face new a “new stage of democratic transition” after the caretaker leader announced she would be a candidate in upcoming elections in May, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The presidential office said in a statement she would seek to fill the positions as fast as possible to maintain continuity ahead of the elections, a rerun of a disputed vote in October that led to the resignation of leftist leader Evo Morales.

The conservative former senator announced her candidacy on Friday, a move which sparked a backlash in the country after she had previously ruled out running and said her only objective was take the country to transparent, new elections.

