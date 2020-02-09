At least 6 people killed in car bomb blast in southern Afghanistan

At least four policemen and 2 civilians were killed in a powerful blast in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, the governor's office said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The explosion occurred in the province's Gereshk district around 8 p.m. on Friday and was so severe and strong that a security post near the bridge in Gereshk Bazar on Herat-Kandahar Highway and a police checkpoint were completely destroyed, with all soldiers there killed, according to the information provided by a security source.

The Taliban movement has taken responsibility for the attack, claiming that it had killed 16 Afghan soldiers.

In pursuit of its recognition, the Taliban have been leading the insurgency against the Afghani government since the early 2000s, while also demanding all foreign troops to withdraw from the country.

The group has been accused of providing terrorist organisations such as al-Qaeda and Daesh with safe haven in Afghanistan.