First death from novel coronavirus reported in Panama

The first death from the novel coronavirus has been reported in Panama, the country's authorities were cited by La Prensa newspaper as saying, Trend reports citing TASS.

The victim was a 64-year-old head of an educational facility. Two colleagues of the victim also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases in the country reached eight.

Panama's Minister of Education Maruja de Villalobos announced suspension of operations for private and public schools in several regions.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

In China, over 3,100 people died, nearly 60,000 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 80,700. Over 110,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far.