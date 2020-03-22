Ghana records first COVID-19 death
Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced late Saturday the death of the first COVID-19 patient in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
In a live TV broadcast, Akufo-Addo said, "The patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 disease on Thursday had severe underlying health conditions."
The other patients were doing very well and were being managed by health professionals, Akufo-Addo said.
The dead is a 61-year-old Lebanese trader who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country on Thursday, said Alexander Abban, deputy minister for health.
Ghana has recorded 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.
