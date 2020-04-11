Singapore's COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000, seventh death reported

Singapore reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,108, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s daily update, an 86-year-old Singapore woman died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on April 9, the seventh death in the city state involving the deadly virus. The Singaporean was a resident at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home, which saw a cluster of 16 cases and the second such death from the cluster.

All of the 198 cases are locally transmitted cases. Of the total, 79 cases were linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories and 48 were linked to non-dormitory clusters or other cases. The rest 71 cases are currently unlinked.

There are now 10 COVID-19 clusters in dormitories and there are also three cases in the healthcare sector, MOH said.

To date, a total of 492 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 875 cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, while 32 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 734 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Friday urged the Singaporeans to comply with the government's circuit breaker measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The more strictly Singaporeans observe the restrictions, the faster they will work, and the sooner the measures can be eased, Lee said.

He also called for elderly residents to stay at home and refrain from going out.

So far, the seven COVID-19 deaths in Singapore all involve elderly people.