5.0-magnitude quake hits 62km ENE of Lata, Solomon Islands
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 62km ENE of Lata, Solomon Islands at 2020-05-13 13:20:44 GMT on Wednesday (2020-05-13 21:20:44 Beijing Time), the U.S. Geological Survey said,Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 10.4372 degrees south latitude and 166.3278 degrees east longitude.
