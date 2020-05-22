Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more cases
The Philippines on Friday recorded 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 163 more infections, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks, health ministry said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have increased to 13,597 while deaths have reached 857. But 92 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 9,648.
