Aussie police arrest pair over 400kg of meth stashed in hot sauce shipment

Australian police have arrested two men and seized large amounts of cash in relation to a shipment of 800 bottles of sriracha hot sauce used to smuggle roughly 400 kg of methylamphetamine into the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police revealed on Tuesday that two men, aged 50 and 21, had been arrested during which detectives seized over half a million Australian dollars (367,528 U.S. dollars) in cash.

The shipment of hot sauce was intercepted in October 2019, with officers seizing the drugs, worth an eye-watering 300 million Australian dollars (196.8 million U.S. dollars).

At the time, five other men were also arrested and charged in relation to the crime, whose cases remain before the courts.

Following further investigations police swooped on two others on Friday, arresting the 21-year-old during a vehicle stop and the 50-year-old soon after.

During a subsequent search of the older man's vehicle, police seized a money counting machine, a mobile phone and cash, including 63,000 Australian dollars, 1000 euros and 1000 U.S. dollars.

Investigators also located a further half a million Australian dollars (367,528 U.S. dollars) in cash inside a cooler bag in the boot of the vehicle.