Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Thursday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Two imported cases were reported on the mainland, with one in Shanghai and the other in Fujian, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

On Wednesday, eight patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by one to four.

As of Wednesday, a total of 82,995 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.

Altogether 78,288 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Wednesday, the commission said, adding that there were 73 patients still being treated.

By Wednesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,734 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,688 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 46 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

Five people were suspected of being infected with the virus by Wednesday, the commission said, noting that four of the cases were imported from overseas.

A total of 5,641 close contacts were still under medical observation by Wednesday, said the commission.

Also on Wednesday, 23 new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 14 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 413 asymptomatic cases, including 24 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, 1,066 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 441 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,034 patients in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao, and 419 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.