Algeria extends lockdown as COVID-19 infections near 9,000

Algerian authorities on Thursday announced the extension of lockdown from May 30 to June 13, as the number of infections with COVID-19 in the country near 9,000, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"After consultation with members of the Scientific Commission in charge of following up the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic, and after approval of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the government decided to extend the lockdown period for an additional 15 days, starting from May 30 until June 13," read a statement by the Prime Minister Office.

It said 16 provinces, including the capital Algiers, will remain under partial lockdown from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., while the rest will observe partial lockdown from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The government urged the citizens to wear face masks and respect hygiene and social distancing rules to curb the virus' spread.

Earlier on Thursday, head of the commission Djamel Fourar said that 140 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours.

Fourar specified that the total number of infections rose to 8,997, while death toll hit 630 after seven new deaths were reported.

He added that 148 patients were discharged from hospitals, as the total recoveries reached 5,277 cases.