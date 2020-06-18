Honduran president tests positive for COVID-19

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced Tuesday in a message to the nation that he and his wife Ana Garcia both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Today I was diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19," said Hernandez in a televised speech.

"I have mild symptoms ... we will return to normal activity in a short time," he said, adding that he would fulfill his responsibilities as president through electronic means.

According to the National Risk Management System, Honduras has registered 9,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 330 deaths and 1,075 recoveries.