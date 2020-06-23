Japan to partly ease travel restrictions with Vietnam
Japan will partially ease travel restrictions with Vietnam, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday, with flights between the two countries to be permitted from June 25-27, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The Japanese government is weighing different options for easing entry bans put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
