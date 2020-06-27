Chile reports 263,360 cases of COVID-19, 5,068 deaths

Chile registered 4,296 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours for a total of 263,360 cases, as well as another 165 deaths for a total of 5,068, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said that there are currently 2,086 people hospitalized in intensive care units, of which 1,772 are on ventilators, with 437 in critical condition. According to the ministry, there are still 305 ventilators available to the public and private health networks.

Additionally, 18,249 examinations for COVID-19 were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,043,330 tests administered since the disease was first detected in the country. The ministry reported that there are 9,588 rooms available at the moment in 148 health residences across the country.

Minister of Health Enrique Paris highlighted in his daily report the importance of primary care centers in monitoring patients and their close contacts. "In general, in regions, in most of them, we have a traceability percentage close to 90 percent. But we recognize that in the Metropolitan Region we have 60 percent, and in Valparaiso, it is 56 percent," he said.

Deputy Health Minister Arturo Zuniga called on citizens to go to health centers or request a test at home as soon as they feel possible COVID-19 symptoms begin.

Chile is still under a state of emergency and a curfew, with borders remaining closed, classes suspended, and non-essential trade prohibited.