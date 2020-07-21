Toxic chemical leaks near factory in Gumi, 7 taken to hospital

A toxic chemical known as trichlorosilane leaked near a factory in South Korean Gumi on Tuesday, causing seven people to be taken to hospital, officials said, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The leak occurred around 1:47 a.m. near the plant belonging to KEC, a semiconductor manufacturer, in this city some 260 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The seven people were reportedly not in critical condition.

Trichlorosilane is a colorless liquid that smells of hydrogen chloride and can cause breathing difficulties, headaches and dizziness if inhaled.

If inhaled for a long period of time, the chemical can also cause troubles in the digestive system, and if ingested, can lead to vomiting and low blood pressure.

North Gyeongsang Province officials alerted residents to the leak via text messaging.

Firefighting and municipal officials are at the scene to prevent further leaking and to determine its scope and causes.

"We have advised residents to close their windows and remain at home for now in order to prevent any accidents that may be caused if they evacuate all at once," a Gumi city official said.

Police said they plan to question factory officials once the emergency is under control.