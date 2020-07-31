COVID-19 death toll in Mexico reaches 46,000

Mexico's Health Ministry said Thursday that 639 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the national toll from the pandemic to 46,000, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country that shares northern border with the United States, the world's hardest-hit country, has so far reported a total of 416,179 cases, up 7,730 than the previous day.

Mexico has the fourth highest death tally worldwide, following the United States, Brazil and Britain.

As the testing capacity grows, the government has estimated that the real number of infections is likely higher than the current figure.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry said in mid-July that the country sought to extend restrictions on non-essential border travel with the United States for an additional 30 days.