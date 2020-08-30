8 killed as heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in India's Madhya Pradesh

At least eight people were killed after heavy rains triggered flood-like situation in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh, officials said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Authorities have rescued hundreds of people and set up relief camps for the affected people.

"Eight people were killed so far in rain-related incidents in Madhya Pradesh," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told media.

Authorities have deployed disaster response force personnel, army and Indian Air Force (IAF) teams to carry out rescue efforts.

"Efforts are currently underway to evacuate nearly 1,200 people stranded in 40 flooded villages of the state," the chief minister said. "In the last two days, over 7,000 people stranded in 454 villages of 12 districts were evacuated as heavy rains hit large parts of the state."

Heavy rains in several parts of Madhya Pradesh in the last two days triggered floods and inundated several areas, leading to a rise in the level of the Narmada river at several places.

"Nearly 7,000 people have so far been rescued across the state and 170 relief camps are set up in the affected districts," an official said.

According to officials, IAF helicopter rescued 60 people from a village in Sehore district.

The chief minister said three helicopters of the IAF have been pressed into service to airlift stranded people and requisition for two more choppers have been forwarded.

"I informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation this morning. I spoke to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh last night for help," he said.

Meteorological department officials have predicted heavy rainfall in Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Ratlam, Dewas, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Mandsaur and Neemuch in next 24 hours.

The ongoing monsoon season in India is at its peak. The downpour accompanied with it has triggered floods in several Indian states.