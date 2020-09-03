Argentina invests 565 mln USD to bolster health system amid COVID-19 pandemic

Argentina's Ministry of Health has invested 42 billion pesos (about 565 million U.S. dollars) since March to bolster the healthcare system to better deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The investment made it possible to expand healthcare infrastructure and provide more than 4,000 ventilators, among other things, Arnaldo Medina, the secretary of Healthcare Quality, said at a press conference.

The number of intensive-care beds increased threefold from 3,929 to 12,450, he said.

The government's strategies in tackling the pandemic included building new hospitals in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area, and providing special training for healthcare workers in conjunction with the Argentine Society of Intensive Care and the Argentine Society of Medicine.