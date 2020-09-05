Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Friday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Ten confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Friday, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported Friday, the commission said.

Of the imported cases, three were reported in Shanghai, two each in Guangdong and Yunnan, and one each in Tianjin, Fujian and Shaanxi, the commission said.

On Friday, 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Friday, a total of 2,563 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,383 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 180 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,112, including 194 patients who were still being treated, with two in severe condition.

Altogether 80,284 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 7,180 close contacts were still under medical observation after 931 were discharged on Friday.