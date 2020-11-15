Japan reports 1,435 new cases of COVID-19, 118,702 in total

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 1,435 to reach 118,702 as of Sunday night, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The figure excludes the 712 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo earlier in the year.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 1,908, with seven new fatalities announced Sunday. The death toll includes 13 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The health ministry also said there are currently 243 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan's outbreak, 255 new cases were reported on Sunday, exceeding 200 for the sixth consecutive day, with the capital's cumulative tally reaching 34,751, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

As the country reported record-high cases of new infections for three days in a row through Saturday, a nationwide telephone survey by Kyodo News showed on Sunday that 84.0 percent of respondents are worried about the recent resurgence of infections.

The survey also found that 68.4 percent of respondents said the government's response to the pandemic should be its top priority rather than economic stimulus.