Chinese mainland reports 15 new imported COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland reported 15 new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,716, the National Health Commission said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Sichuan, four in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin and Shandong, the commission said in its daily report.
Among all the imported cases, 3,382 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 334 remained hospitalized, the commission said.
No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.
