China calls for healthy, stable military ties with U.S.

China expects the United States to work with China in maintaining the healthy and stable development of the military-to-military relationship between the two countries, a Chinese military spokesperson said at a press conference on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when asked about the recent appointment of the U.S. acting defense secretary.

China always attaches importance to the development of military relations between the two countries, said Ren, adding that maintaining a healthy and stable military-to-military relationship is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and the common expectations of the international community.

China hopes that the United States will meet China halfway, uphold the principles of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, advance mutual understanding, avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations, continue to focus on cooperation, while at the same time managing and controlling risks and divergences, said Ren.

Ren reiterated China's firm opposition to the Cold War and zero-sum game mentalities of the U.S. side, urging it to look at China rationally, follow the trend of the times and make greater efforts to promote world peace and development