At least 6 killed in Somali capital suicide bombing

At least six people were killed and eight others injured in a suicide bombing in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday evening, a government official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Ismael Mukhtar Omar, a government spokesman said the suicide bomber blew himself up inside a popular restaurant.

"The federal government of Somalia (FGS) condemns the barbaric act of terrorists targeting innocent Somalis tonight. At least six people were killed and eight others were injured," Omar said in a brief statement issued on Friday night.

He said the suicide bomber had entered the restaurant with explosives wrapped around his waist in a popular restaurant on the main road to the airport in Mogadishu.

Terrorist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the latest attack.