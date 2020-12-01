Argentina reports 5,726 new COVID-19 cases

The Argentine Ministry of Health on Monday reported 5,726 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,424,533, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said 257 more patients died from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 38,730, and meanwhile, a total of 1,257,227 people have recovered from the disease so far in the country.

The province of Buenos Aires, with 618,726 cases, is the most affected district.

New daily cases of the novel coronavirus continue to steadily decline in Argentina, but the pandemic still presents a threat to public health, the health ministry warned on Monday.