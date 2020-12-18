PM Hasina, Indian PM Modi inaugurate Chilahati-Haldibari rail link

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated the Chilahati-Haldibari rail, linking the borders of the two neighbouring countries.

The rail link was inaugurated during a virtual meeting between the two leaders on Thursday (December 17).

With the inauguration of this rail link, five out of six rail links between India and Bangladesh are currently operational.

The other four operational rail link connecting India's West Bengal state with Bangladesh are Petrapole (India) - Benapole (Bangladesh), Gede (India) - Darshana (Bangladesh), Singhabad (India)-Rohanpur (Bangladesh) and Radhikapur (India)-Birol (Bangladesh).

The two countries also signed seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Thursday.

The MoUs were signed at the state guest house Padma, media reports said.

The deals were signed between Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami and senior officials of the relevant ministries of Bangladesh.

"The MOUs include a framework for hydrocarbon cooperation, agricultural cooperation, cooperation between New Delhi museum and Bangabandhu museum, creating sanctuaries to protect elephants, a high-impact community development project, and a trilateral deal for the procurement of waste management equipment for the sewerage project in Barishal," a Prothom Alo report read.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak, State Minister for Culture Khalid Hossain and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present during the ceremony.