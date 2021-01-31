Mexican president remains mild case of COVID-19, ministry says
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to be only mildly affected by COVID-19, an official said on Saturday, a day after the Mexican leader broadcast a video informing the public that his health was improving, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Ricardo Cortes, a senior health ministry official, told a regular evening news conference that Lopez Obrador still had a “mild case” of COVID-19 and noted the president had almost reached the half-way mark of his isolation phase.
Lopez Obrador announced he had COVID-19 late on Sunday, since when he has withdrawn from his regular public schedule.
