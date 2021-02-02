Maduro says Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 100% efficacy
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said clinical tests of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine demonstrated its 100% efficacy, Trend reports citing TASS.
"We conducted tests in Venezuela and it [the vaccine] demonstrated one hundred percent efficacy," he said in an interview broadcast on his Twitter account.
He also said that no serious complications after vaccination with the Russian vaccine had been registered in Venezuela.
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in December that an agreement had been reached with the Russian side on supplies of the Sputnik V vaccine.
