5.3-magnitude quake hits 58 km NW of Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 58 km NW of Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea at 16:49:13 GMT Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 59.41 km, was initially determined to be at 6.2131 degrees south latitude and 147.4449 degrees east longitude.