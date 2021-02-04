5.3-magnitude quake hits 58 km NW of Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 58 km NW of Finschhafen, Papua New Guinea at 16:49:13 GMT Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 59.41 km, was initially determined to be at 6.2131 degrees south latitude and 147.4449 degrees east longitude.
