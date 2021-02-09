5.1-magnitude quake hits 62 km west of Yonakuni, Japan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 62 km west of Yonakuni, Japan at 16:56:31 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 62.98 km, was initially determined to be at 24.3802 degrees north latitude and 122.3886 degrees east longitude.
