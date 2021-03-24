Brazil sees record COVID-19 deaths as pot-bangers jeer Bolsonaro speech

Other News 24 March 2021 08:39 (UTC+04:00)
Brazil sees record COVID-19 deaths as pot-bangers jeer Bolsonaro speech

Brazil suffered a record 3,251 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, as pot-banging protests erupted across the country during an address by President Jair Bolsonaro in which he defended his pandemic response and pledged to ramp up vaccinations, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The new record number of daily deaths underlines the scale of Brazil’s outbreak, which is spiraling out of control thanks to a lumpy vaccine rollout and a messy patchwork of public health restrictions that are pushing the country’s hospitals to the breaking point.

Bolsonaro is under mounting pressure to control the outbreak, after repeatedly playing down the virus, sowing doubts about vaccines and fighting state and local lockdown measures.

In his brief televised address, Bolsonaro said his government had never failed to adopt measures to combat the pandemic and said he would make 2021 the year of vaccinations.

However, in cities across Brazil, loud pot-banging protests echoed through the night as many voiced their anger at his handling of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 people.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bolsonaro swore in cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga as his fourth health minister since the pandemic began, in a closed ceremony. Tapped by Bolsonaro on March 15, Queiroga replaces Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty army general who has overseen most of the pandemic response.

It remains to be seen what path Queiroga will chart as health minister. Pazuello’s two predecessors both left government after clashing with Bolsonaro’s views on COVID-19.

Bolsonaro has gained international notoriety for his efforts to fight lockdowns, dismiss mask mandates and advocate unproven remedies such as hydroxychloroquine.

On Tuesday, he received a fresh setback when Brazil’s Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal against several states’ measures restricting economic activity to slow contagion, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Bolsonaro also received a setback when the country’s Supreme Court ruled his fierce political rival, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, had not been treated impartially in graft probes that led to his convictions. The decision appears certain to ensure the far-right former army captain will face Lula in next year’s presidential vote in which they are both expected to run.

VACCINE WOES

Despite Bolsonaro’s newfound focus on vaccines, the reality remains challenging for Brazil.

The country’s federally funded Fiocruz Institute, which is producing the AstraZeneca vaccine that serves as the cornerstone of the government’s vaccine rollout, said on Tuesday it would only deliver 18.8 million shots in April, down from an initial forecast of 30 million.

Only 2.6% of Brazilian adults have so far received two vaccine doses, according to a Fiocruz survey, while 7.6% of the population, or 12.1 million people, have received one shot.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) regional director for the Americas, Carissa Etienne, said on Tuesday the virus is surging “dangerously” across Brazil, and urged all Brazilians to adopt preventive measures to stop the spread.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Volumes of Turkmen gas exports to China revealed
Volumes of Turkmen gas exports to China revealed
Kazakhstan reports drastic decrease in trade with UAE
Kazakhstan reports drastic decrease in trade with UAE
Nur-Sultan airport airfield temporarily closed
Nur-Sultan airport airfield temporarily closed
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Volumes of Turkmen gas exports to China revealed Oil&Gas 09:10
Brazil sees record COVID-19 deaths as pot-bangers jeer Bolsonaro speech Other News 08:39
Another international airport to appear in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 08:15
EU countries' fertility rates behind Turkey's, Eurostat says Turkey 07:51
Iran seeks to increase cargo transportation via railways - Minister Transport 07:30
Israel reports 1,017 new COVID-19 cases, 829,689 in total Israel 06:29
DPRK tests short-range system over the weekend: U.S. officials Other News 05:45
Kazakhstan reports drastic decrease in trade with UAE Business 05:10
UN agencies sound alarm on pending hunger emergency in poor countries Other News 04:38
Netherlands extends COVID-19 lockdown to April 20 Europe 04:05
EU Commission hopes to find solution to travel bans "as soon as possible" Europe 03:29
Netanyahu claims victory in Israeli elections Israel 02:51
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 4.12 mln: Africa CDC Other News 02:12
Joe Biden to take part in EU Summit for first time on March 25-26 US 01:29
Lending to communications, transport sector in Azerbaijan decreases Finance 00:51
Iran’s NISOC boosts crude oil extraction Oil&Gas 00:50
Number of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey increases Turkey 00:29
Turkey reports 26,182 new COVID-19 cases, 3,061,520 in total Turkey 00:21
UK records another 5,379 coronavirus cases, 112 deaths Europe 23 March 23:37
Georgian health minister receives AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine live on TV Georgia 23 March 23:02
Putin vaccinated against Covid-19, feels well Russia 23 March 22:33
Turkey raises export of electrical goods Turkey 23 March 22:02
Several enterprises launched in industrial parks of Iran's North Khorasan Province Business 23 March 22:02
Turkmen company publishes data on polypropylene bags production Business 23 March 22:01
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on COVID-19 on Azerbaijan's initiative - MFA Politics 23 March 21:48
Russia, U.S. hold space security consultations Russia 23 March 21:42
Number of coronavirus deaths surpasses 25,000 in the Czech Republic Europe 23 March 21:17
Azerbaijan Committee against Torture protests against Human Rights Watch's report Politics 23 March 20:33
Turkey, EU to work together for positive agenda: FM Cavushoglu Turkey 23 March 20:26
Nur-Sultan airport airfield temporarily closed Kazakhstan 23 March 20:19
Iran prepared to return to world oil markets Business 23 March 20:12
Qatar reports 534 new COVID-19 cases, 174,762 in total Arab World 23 March 19:51
Azerbaijan confirms 1,333 more COVID-19 cases, 269 recoveries Society 23 March 19:22
Former Iranian Oil Minister talks potential oil sales Oil&Gas 23 March 18:58
Georgia reports 528 coronavirus cases, 299 recoveries, 4 deaths Georgia 23 March 18:29
Recovery prospects are uncertain, especially in poorer countries - IMF Other News 23 March 18:09
India confers Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Other News 23 March 17:32
Hyderabad-based Virchow Biotech to produce up to 200 mn doses of Sputnik V Other News 23 March 17:01
Building transport infrastructures can lead to positive economic dev't in South Caucasus - Azerbaijani FM Politics 23 March 16:43
Azerbaijan to develop its energy resources by focusing on promising gas fields - FM Politics 23 March 16:35
Turkey discloses 2M2021 data on cargo shipment via local ports from Algeria Turkey 23 March 16:21
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy welding equipment Tenders 23 March 16:21
Depositors of closed Azerbaijani banks continue receiving compensations Finance 23 March 16:20
Iran's Competition Council to set new car prices Business 23 March 16:20
Increased political, diplomatic pressure on Yerevan will force it to give maps of minefields to Azerbaijan - Russian expert Commentary 23 March 15:59
India now famous for helping world: Iranian envoy Chegani Other News 23 March 15:41
Azerbaijan releases footage from Jabrayil's Gumlagh village (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 23 March 15:29
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 23 Society 23 March 14:38
Oil falls more than 3% as European coronavirus curbs point to demand hit Oil&Gas 23 March 14:30
Azerbaijani oil prices disclosed Finance 23 March 14:30
Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari visits Dhaka Other News 23 March 14:22
Azerbaijani MFA rejects Human Rights Watch's claims regarding Armenian POWs Politics 23 March 14:10
Azerbaijan discloses number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 Society 23 March 13:16
Summit of Turkic Council to be held via videoconference Politics 23 March 13:06
Japan To Work With India To Tackle Water-Related Challenges: Ambassador Other News 23 March 13:05
Astronauts For India's Gaganyaan Mission Complete Training In Russia Other News 23 March 12:31
Bhutan Prime Minister Thanks India For 4 Lakh Doses Of Covid Vaccine Other News 23 March 12:29
Shoura’s Saudi-Indian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Indian envoy discuss bilateral ties Other News 23 March 12:25
ISRO Demonstrates India's First Free-Space Quantum Communication Over 300 Metres Other News 23 March 12:25
No blood clot risk from Covishield & Covaxin: Top panel Other News 23 March 12:22
Iranian banks to face more tax for resisting surplus asset sale Business 23 March 12:17
Iran's annual job creation increased - Iranian President Business 23 March 12:14
Iran to increase production - Iranian VP Business 23 March 12:09
Iran's non-oil exports from northern ports increase Business 23 March 12:05
Potato planting begins in northern region of Turkmenistan Business 23 March 12:00
Equinor’s total flaring down in 2020 Oil&Gas 23 March 11:14
Equinor sees increase in gross number of oil wells Oil&Gas 23 March 11:06
Iran's food exports increase Business 23 March 10:56
Iran's customs declaration issuance time decreases Business 23 March 10:53
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zangilan's Baharly village (VIDEO) Society 23 March 10:51
Iran's IRICA issues statement on import duties of several goods Business 23 March 10:51
Iran shares data on amount of loans issued to SMEs Finance 23 March 10:51
Equinor’s proved oil & gas reserves down Oil&Gas 23 March 10:46
Equinor reveals payments per project in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 23 March 10:36
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (March 14 through March 18) Finance 23 March 10:23
Georgia helps farmers harmonize their business activities with international standards Business 23 March 10:23
Georgia approves new irrigation strategy together with World Bank Business 23 March 10:21
Georgia buys record amount of wheat from three countries Business 23 March 10:21
Georgia's public external debt up Finance 23 March 10:20
Produce in Georgia agency to finance fishing vessels Business 23 March 10:18
UNDP supports creation of fishing infrastructure in Georgian Poti port Business 23 March 10:18
Geostat reveals volume of goods exported to EU Business 23 March 10:17
New Ukrainian low-budget airline to start regular flights to Georgia Transport 23 March 10:16
Georgia launches new program to support reintegration of its citizens returning from emigration Business 23 March 10:16
Greece imports almost 384M euros worth petroleum products from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 23 March 10:06
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Sweden despite COVID-19 Business 23 March 10:05
China's Geely Automobile plans new EV unit after profit fell by a third in 2020 Other News 23 March 09:41
Microsoft in talks to acquire Discord for more than $10 billion ICT 23 March 08:55
Turkey's unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020 Turkey 23 March 08:34
1,101 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 234,007 Kazakhstan 23 March 08:32
Iran’s oil production from southern fields up by 30% over past six months Oil&Gas 23 March 08:30
Covid-19 vaccines to be available for population aged 65 years and over - Georgian Health Minister Georgia 23 March 08:29
Kazakhstan's major mining company eyeing prospecting works at more sites Business 23 March 08:10
India's largest car maker to raise prices to overcome input costs Economy 23 March 07:35
Boeing enters into $5.28 billion revolving credit agreement Transport 23 March 06:47
U.N. chief concerned by rise in anti-Asian violence World 23 March 05:54
Kazakhstan's trade with Latvia plummets year-on-year Business 23 March 05:10
EU carbon tax will affect Russian economic operators - Russian Foreign Ministry Europe 23 March 04:03
WeWork discloses $3.2 billion loss in 2020 as it seeks SPAC deal Finance 23 March 02:49
Russian banks earned $5 bln in January-February 2020 - Central Bank Finance 23 March 01:52
All news