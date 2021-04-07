India, Russia bilateral cooperation remains energetic, forward-looking: MEA

Addressing a joint statement with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that New Delhi and Moscow’s bilateral cooperation remains “energetic” and “forward-looking”.

Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov assessed “positively” the economic cooperation between India and Russia as well as noted new opportunities in the Russian far east during the discussion.

Jaishankar said they both talked about connectivity including the International North-South Transport Corridor and Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov, who is on a two-day India visit, held delegation-level talks with Jaishankar.

Much of the discussion between the two ministers covered the preparations for President Vladimir Putin’s visit for the annual summit to be held in India later this year.

“Our bilateral cooperation remains energetic and forward-looking. We talked about the longstanding partnership in the nuclear space and defence sectors. We assess positively our economic cooperation noting new opportunities in the Russian far east. We spoke of connectivity including the International North-South Transport Corridor and Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor,” Jaishankar said.

“We also found an appetite for greater investment in each other by both the countries. Russian support for our Gaganyaan programme has progressed for which deeply appreciate. Our defence requirement in the past year was expeditiously addressed,” he added.

During his opening remarks, Lavrov asserted that bilateral and political dialogue between the two countries is at its “sustainable highest” even amid COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our countries are tied through a strategic partnership and at the heart of our partnership is the long-lived friendship between our nations and proximity of our stance on relevant international issues and our friendship.”

“Our bilateral, political dialogue is at its sustainable highest even amid the stringent epidemiological restrictions,” he added.

India and Russia also discussed ways to deepen bilateral partnership in sectors such as investment, energy, military equipment production, nuclear and space, and moving ahead on talks for a Free Trade Agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Discussions also focused on the expanding energy cooperation between the two countries and views were also exchanged on regional and global matters.