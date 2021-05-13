Vietnam Buddhist Sangha presents medical equipment to India

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in India and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, handed over medical equipment to India on May 12 to help the South Asian country overcome the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The medical equipment included 100 ventilators and 50 oxygen generators worth VND14 billion in total.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, held at the VBS headquarters in Hanoi, the Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Permanent Vice Chairman of the VBS Executive Council, conveyed his sympathy to the pandemic-hit country, expressing his hope that the aid will soon reach the Indian people and the Government and people of India will soon overcome the pandemic.

The aid package was funded by Vietnamese Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers with the aim of providing a source of encouragement to Indian people in this difficult period, Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu said.

For his part, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma expressed his thanks for the support of the VBS and Vietnamese people.

He stressed that Buddha’s message of the compassion and loving kindness is a strong bond that unites the people of the two countries and human beings in general.

The VBS’s aid package is expected to arrive in New Delhi on May 19.